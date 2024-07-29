UNRWA warns of increased disease, skin infections in Gaza

In a post on X, UNRWA said, “Families in Gaza live in inhumane conditions, with minimal access to water & sanitation leading to an increase in skin infections and diseases."

"Gaza needs more humanitarian access to bring in on a regular basis fuel for clean water hygiene & cleaning supplies including soap", UNRWA added.

Earlier, the head of UNRWA said that currently, 14% of the areas in the Gaza Strip are not under the Israeli evacuation order.

UNRWA Chief Philipe Lazzarini also had written on his X user, “Every other day, Israeli authorities issue these orders forcing people to flee, creating havoc plus panic”, adding, "Quite often, people just have a few hours to pack whatever they can & start all over again, mostly on foot or on a crowded donkey cart for those who can afford it.”

Almost everyone in Gaza has been impacted by these orders. Many were forced to flee on average once a month since the war began nine months ago, he said in his post, adding that “people continue to search for safety: the most precious, the most nonexistent. This evacuation tactic only brings more misery, fear and suffering for people who have nothing to do with this war.”

Stating that almost all residents of Gaza have been affected by these orders and many of them have been forced to move at least once a month since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Lazzarini said, "A man told the UNRWA teams recently that he was forced to flee twice within 10 hours.”

