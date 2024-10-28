Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 28

** IRAN DAILY

Non-oil trade with neighbors hits $41b in seven months: IRICA

In the first seven months of the current Iranian year, the country’s non-oil trade with neighboring countries reached 64.5 million tons, valued at $41 billion, marking a 16% growth, as announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mohammad Rezvanifar, the deputy minister of Economy, also stated that, according to Iran’s customs data, the country’s exports to member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) exceeded $20 billion in the same period, which began on March 20.

-- MP calls for greater efforts to boost Iran pistachio exports

Iran has economic advisors in over 30 countries worldwide whose potential should be utilized to develop new export markets for various products, including pistachios, an Iranian parliamentarian said.

In an interview with Iran Daily, Shahbaz Hassanpour, the representative of Kerman in the Iranian Parliament, emphasized the necessity for Iran’s economic advisors in foreign embassies to identify and cultivate new export markets for pistachios.

-- Iran’s small power plants set new record in electricity output

The head of Iran’s state electricity company Tavanir announced that small-scale power plants set a record in electricity generation this summer.

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said on Sunday during a meeting on the fourth day of the 24th International Electricity Exhibition, “The statistics indicate that small-scale power plants have produced over 1,300 megawatts of electricity this summer, registering a new record,”.

-- Amirkabir University to Set Up Science Parks in Arab States

The Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran plans to establish a science and technology park in Oman, an official has said.

“The plans for establishing Iran’s science and technology parks are being implemented in Qatar, the UAE and Oman by a working group from the Amirkabir University in order to introduce technologies developed in Iran to the world market,” said Rouhollah Baqerzadeh, the director of scientific and international cooperation department of the university.

-- Iran Stand Presents 300 Titles at Dushanbe Book Fair

Iran is participating in the 12th Dushanbe International Book Fair.

The opening ceremony was attended by the deputy culture minister of Tajikistan and mayor of Dushanbe as well as ambassadors from Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

Iran’s stand at the fair is presenting 300 titles in the fields of classic and modern literature (prose and poetry), Persian language and handwriting training, children and young adults, history, and Tajik poets’ books published in Iran.

-- Petroleum Cargo Loading at Iran Ports Reaches 46mn mt

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) figures show that loading of crude oil and petroleum products in the Iranian ports reached just more than 46.075 million metric tons (mt) in the seven months to October 21.

PMO figures also showed that the country’s ports had unloaded more than 16.233 million mt of crude and oil products in the April-October period.

-- Sepahan, Foolad share the spoils: PGPL

Sepahan and Foolad football teams shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on Matchweek 9 of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday. Sepahan forward Kaveh Rezaei found the back of the net with a powerful shot in the 25th minute in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena but their defender Siavash Yazdani scored an own goal in 33rd minute.

Mohammadmehdi Mohebi put Sepahan ahead once again in the 39th minute, however a header from Amirmasoud Sarabadani equalized the match in the 43rd minute.

-- “Storm of Art” exhibition launched at Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art

The group exhibition “The Storm of Art” was launched on Sunday at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

The exhibition, showcasing performance art, conceptual art, and installation art, addresses the theme of Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

