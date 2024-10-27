Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 27

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran says has ‘right and duty’ to defend itself

Iran said its air defense systems successfully intercepted and thwarted Israel’s Saturday attacks on the country, which targeted positions in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces and caused “limited damage."

-- Iran’s saffron should regain top global place: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday stated that Iran’s saffron should regain its top place in the global market.

-- Iran’s oil facilities, power grid operating normally after Israeli raids

The Iranian oil Ministry announced that all activities are going on normally after the Zionist regime attacked a number of military sites across the country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Zionist Forces Detain Gaza Hospital Staffers

Israeli forces withdrew from a hospital complex in northern Gaza on Saturday, one day after storming it, and the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said the troops had detained dozens of male medical staffers and some of the patients.

-- Police Heavily Deployed in London Amid Rival Marches

Right-wing, anti-immigrant protesters and opposing anti-racism demonstrators held large rallies in London on Saturday, with both passing off peacefully amid a beefed-up police operation to prevent any clashes between the rival groups.

-- Zionist Aggression Draws Widespread Condemnation

The Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran in the early hours of Saturday drew widespread condemnation from many countries across the world, especially those in the region.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Transit of goods via Iran rises 42% in 7 months yr/yr

The transit of commodities through Iran increased by 42 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) compared to the previous year’s corresponding period, according to a report released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA)

-- 10 border guards killed in terror attack in SE Iran

In a tragic incident on Saturday, 10 police officers and soldiers were killed during an armed clash with terrorists in Goharkuh, located in Taftan County, Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

-- Harris and Trump: Two faces of American politics in West Asia

The upcoming U.S. presidential elections, scheduled for November 5, have sparked an intense competition between Donald J. Trump, the former Republican president, and Kamala Harris, the current Democratic vice president. Polls indicate a highly contested race in key states, where electoral votes will be crucial for the final outcome in the complex Electoral College system.

