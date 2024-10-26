Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 26

** IRAN DAILY

-- Cargo transit via Iran up 42% in seven months: IRICA

According to figures by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), cargo transit via Iran increased by 42% year on year in the seven months to October 21 to reach a total of 13.239 million metric tons (mt).

Iran’s largest container port and two border crossings in the west of the country were responsible for a bulk of cargo transit via Iran in April-October, said IRICA.

-- Minister touts investment potentials in Iran’s energy sector

Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said the country has some appealing investment opportunities in its automotive electrification and renewables sectors.

Addressing the Third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China’s Chingdau, Aliabadi said that Iran has a comprehensive plan to expand its renewables sector in the next five years.

-- Iran keen on collaboration with China in renewables

Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri announced on Thursday that his country is looking to leverage Chinese expertise and technology to advance its renewable energy sector.

Negotiations between Iran and China regarding the utilization of Chinese capabilities in the renewable energy sector have become more serious following the recent visit of Iran’s energy minister to China, the official said during the opening ceremony of the 24th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2024).

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leader Pays Tribute to Martyr Hashem Safieddine

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has paid tribute to Hashem Safieddine, a top-ranking Hezbollah leader recently assassinated by Israel, describing the resistance movement as the “strongest defender of Lebanon and the most solid shield against the Zionist regime’s greed.”

“He was one of Hezbollah’s most prominent figures and a constant companion of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. It was through the wisdom and courage of leaders like him that Hezbollah was able to shield Lebanon from the threat of disintegration and collapse, successfully neutralizing the threat posed by the occupying regime, whose brutal army at times trampled as far as Beirut,” the Leader said in a message on Thursday.

-- Iranian Researcher Shortlisted for BRICS Title

Marziyeh Ebrahimi, a senior member of the Royan Research Institute and the managing director of a knowledge-based company in Iran, has been shortlisted for the ‘women’s accelerator in BRICS health care and medicine field’ title over her contributions to establishing an immune cell bank to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

At the final ceremony of the competition, which was held in Moscow on October 17 to 20, Ebrahimi was introduced and appreciated over her creative role on the path of sustainable development.

-- Tehran Hosts 24th Int’l Electricity Exhibition

The 24th edition of Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2024) kicked off on Thursday. Some 500 domestic firms and 120 foreign exhibitors from different countries, including China, South Korea, India, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Taiwan, France, and Spain, are showcasing their latest products and services in this exhibition.

In the four-day exhibition, exhibitors will showcase their latest achievements and products in the fields of production, transmission, distribution, high-, medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment, all kinds of electrical panels, lighting equipment, smart equipment, diesel generators and electric motors, batteries and UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), earthing and cathodic protection systems, transformer, wire and cable, industrial automation, instrumentation and measuring equipment, contractor, consultant, scientific research and research centers, power transmission lines and related equipment, medium-, high- and low-voltage substations, renewable energy and related equipment.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Tehran International Short Film Festival concludes at Milad Tower

The 41st Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) concluded on Thursday at Milad Tower, where the winners of different categories received their prizes.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Mehdi Azarpendar, the secretary of the festival, paid tribute to the memory of Martyr Yahya Sinwar, saying, “He was born in a camp, grew up in prison, and fought until his last moment. In my opinion, the world is awestruck by the bravery of Martyr Yahya Sinwar.

-- Discover Turan Protected Area, one of Iran’s most precious ecological sanctuaries

Situated some 250 km southeast of Shahroud in eastern Semnan province, Turan Protected Area, also known as Khar Turan National Park, is a gem for nature enthusiasts and adventure travelers.

Encompassing a vast stretch of wilderness that borders the central desert of Iran, this ecological treasure offers a unique blend of wildlife, natural landscapes, and conservation efforts.

-- Tehran seeks to boost environmental ties with Tokyo

The head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, has announced Iran's willingness to boost cooperation with Japan in the field of environment.

“As environmental issues including global warming are transboundary, it necessitates enhancing international collaborations,” Ansari stressed, “We welcome collective thinking and any joint activity to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions.”

She made the remarks in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Tehran, Tamaki Tsukada, on Wednesday.

