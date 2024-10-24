Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 24

** IRAN DAILY

-- Pezeshkian calls on bloc to prioritize economic issues

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian put forward five proposals to realize the goals of the BRICS group of major emerging economies and called for the establishment of a secretariat to follow up on the bloc’s plans.

Addressing the 16th summit of BRICS in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday, the Iranian president called on the member states to give priority to economic and financial issues in the next year.

-- Leader: Struggles of Nasrallah, Sinwar changed fate of region

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the struggles of Hamas’ Political Bureau chief, Yahya Sinwar, and Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah served to change the fate of the West Asia region.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with organizers of the Congress of 15,000 Martyrs of the southern Iranian Fars Province on Wednesday.

-- Hezbollah confirms Israeli assassination of Safieddine in air raid

The Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah confirmed that its senior figure Hashem Safieddine, who was touted as the likely replacement for martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had been assassinated in an Israeli attack several weeks ago.

“We pledge to our great martyr and his martyred brothers to continue the path of resistance and jihad until achieving its goals of freedom and victory,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

-- Leader: Victory Belongs to Resistance Front

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said here Wednesday the struggles of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will change the fate of West Asia.

In a meeting with organizers of the congregation of 15,000 martyrs of Fars province, the Leader said Israel has clearly failed to destroy the resistance despite the massacre of more than 50,000 innocent people, describing it as a “great defeat for the Zionist regime”.

-- Iran President Calls on BRICS to Accelerate De-Dollarization

President Masoud Pezeshkian said here Wednesday the BRICS group of emerging economies must strengthen efforts to reduce the dominance of the dollar over the global economy through practical solutions.

That includes, Pezeshkian said in an address to a BRICS meeting, creating a BRICS currency basket or a new settlement mechanism independent of the dollar.

-- Putin: Strengthening Iran Ties Russia’s Top Priority

Russian President Vladimir Putin said here Wednesday that strengthening trade and economic cooperation is a top priority in relations with Iran.

During a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS Summit in Russia’s city of Kazan, Putin said the inter-governmental commission has been tasked with implementing different projects. Putin also mentioned the development of Iranian railway infrastructure as part of the promotion of the large-scale North-South international transportation corridor project, as well as the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant’s second and third power units, among other important Russian-Iranian joint projects.

-- Nuclear chief says no halt to Iranian nuclear work despite Israeli threats

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has told reporters that all Iranian nuclear sites are operating normally, unfazed by recent threats of potential Israeli attacks.

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, emphasizing that the nation’s defensive and security capabilities are consistently prepared to address any potential threats.

-- BRICS members must work with a shared purpose: Pezeshkian

At the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged each member state to view the progress of its peers as interconnected with its own development, reinforcing a sense of shared purpose.

Speaking on Wednesday, he stressed that as new members join BRICS, the group must take on greater responsibility for financing initiatives that support its member countries.

-- Iran will defend its territory and security at all costs: Zarif

Iran’s former foreign minister and current advisor to President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that the country would not back down on defending its territorial integrity and national security.

During an “Empowered Society, Powerful Government” meeting at the Strategic Studies Center of the Presidential Office, Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized the crucial role of non-governmental organizations in the nation’s political, social, and cultural advancement.

