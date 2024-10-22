FM Araghchi meets Kuwait’s crown prince

Oct 22, 2024, 1:45 PM
Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to discuss regional developments.

The meeting took place on Tuesday in line with Iran’s regional consultations regarding the recent developments and the need to halt the Zionist regime’s terror and war machine.

On Monday, Araghchi visited Bahrain, where he met with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani as well as Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Earlier, the top Iranian diplomat visited Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia and discussed regional developments with the top officials of those countries.

