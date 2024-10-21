Iran FM Araghchi arrives in Kuwait

Araghchi landed in Kuwait City at the head of a delegation on Monday night where he was received and welcomed by the country's authorities.

The Iranian diplomat will hold talks with top Kuwaiti officials including his counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Tuesday.

Before his trip to Kuwait, Araghchi and his delegation was in Bahrain where they met and held talks with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama

In his meeting with the King of Bahrain, Araghchi emphasized the need for serious efforts by regional countries to stop the ongoing crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon as well as efforts to restore relations between Tehran and Manama.

The Bahraini king, for his part, stressed the cessation of any war and aggression in the region and said that Manama seeks a dignified life for all the people in the region.

The king also spoke about good memories of his trip to Tehran and meeting with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and expressed hope that he would come to Tehran again.

