Araghchi meets Bahraini King, FM in Manama

According to IRNA, Araghchi sat down with Abdullatif in Manama on Monday night to discuss regional developments, including Gaza and Lebanon as well as ways to resume diplomatic ties between Iran and between Bahrain.

Earlier, the top Iranian diplomat also met and talked with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who also spoke about good memories of his trip to Tehran and meeting with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and expressed hope that he would come to Tehran again.

Araghchi arrived in Manama on Monday afternoon at the head of a high-ranking delegation in continuation of his regional consultations and meetings.

In an interview on Monday night, the Foreign Minister said that Iran and Bahrain have good intentions to solve problems.

The trip to Bahrain is a continuation of the previous trips to the region, especially in the Persian Gulf, where our main goal is consultations and consultations regarding the developments in the region, he said, adding that “It is natural other discussions are held along with those related to the region”

Regarding Tehran-Manama ties, Araghchi said: The restoration of relations between the two countries and the reopening of embassies should be pursued in a gradual process and patiently but we are still far from reaching that point.

However, the Iranian minister clarified that there is goodwill on both sides of Iran and Bahrain to resolve the problems.

Araghchi has visited a number of regional countries over the past two weeks including Qatar, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Damascus, Oman, Jordan and Egypt with a message of friendship and to highlight regional escalation by the Zionist regime.

After this trip, Araghchi left for Kuwait to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments with senior officials there.

