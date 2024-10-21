Araghchi meets with King of Bahrain

Araghchi, in his meeting with the King of Bahrain, emphasized the need for serious efforts by the countries of the region to stop the crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime and called for the development of relations between the two countries.

At the beginning of the visit, the king of Bahrain also spoke about his good memories of his trip to Tehran and meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and expressed his hope that he would come to Tehran again.

