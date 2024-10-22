Fresh strikes on south Lebanon leave 4 martyred, 24 wounded: Media

Residential areas in Beirut have been bombed 13 times in just one hour, IRNA on Tuesday quoted Al Mayadeen as saying.

At the same time, a region located at the Al-Mansaa crossing on the Lebanese border have been targeted by the Zionist regime.

The Isaeli regime has launched an attack against Jdeidat Yabous in Damascus, Syria, as well.

The attacks come an hour after the regime once again called on residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate some areas.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the number of martyrs in Israeli attacks in this country increased to 2,483 since the start of the Zionist aggression over a year ago.

