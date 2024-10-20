Zionist regime continues deadly strikes on Lebanon

According to the Al-Mayadeen network, the Israeli jets bombarded areas south of Beirut twice within a few minutes in midnight Sunday.

The regime’s military struck several areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahieh as well as areas in the cities of Hermel and Baalbek.

News sources also reported that the Zionist regime's fighters bombed the vicinity of Beirut International Airport.

IRNA cited the Lebanese media on Monday morning reporting that the area of ​​Burj al-Barajneh near Rafiq Hariri International Airport was targeted. This is the closest bombing to Beirut airport since the Zionist invasion of the Lebanese capital.

News sources also reported that the Zionist regime bombed the Lebanese capital eight times in the last two hours.

One building collapsed completely and rescue forces were seen rushing in the area.

So far, no reports of casualties or possible damages have been reported but footage showed huge blazes and a plume of black smoke rising over the areas that came under attack.

Minutes before the bombing, the Israeli military had warned the residents of the south of the Lebanese capital and asked them to leave their homes, claiming homes are located near Hezbollah's headquarters and facilities. The regime had issued attack warnings on these areas on several occasions in order to evict the residents.

The regime’s warplanes have so far bombed large areas of the Lebanese capital under the pretext and claim of targeting the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Earlier on Sunday, the regime carried out several strikes across Lebanon, causing fatalities among civilians.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health has announced in a statement that since the start of the Zionist regime's invasion of the country, 2,464 people have been martyred and 11,530 people have been injured.

The Ministry said that 16 Lebanese citizens were martyred and 59 others were injured in the attacks of the Zionist regime on various areas of Lebanon on Saturday alone.

