Navy cmdr.: Maritime Exercise IMEX 2024 shows Iran won’t be isolated

Irani made the comment on Sunday as the maritime exercise was wrapped in the Indian Ocean.

He said that the big military drills showed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with all regional countries, are making efforts to protect global security and tranquility, and that they are able to protect the security of maritime trade.

The commander explained that the Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024” was different from the previous drills which focused on military aspect.

In the Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024”, the focus was on collective security which is achieved through participation of all players, Irani added.

The Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024” was held on Saturday and Sunday, with the participation of Russia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, and Bangladesh, sending the message of peace, friendship and collective participation.

4194