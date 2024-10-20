Oct 20, 2024, 1:51 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85633555
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Firefighting operation conducted during IMEX 2024

Oct 20, 2024, 1:51 PM
News ID: 85633555
Firefighting operation conducted during IMEX 2024

Tehran, IRNA — A firefighting operation has been conducted as part of the Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024” underway in Iran’s southern waters.

Maritime firefighting, search operations, and oil spill prevention, control, and countermeasures were part of the ongoing war game, said the IMEX 2024 spokesman, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, on Sunday.

Representatives of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and India, who were present at the Jamaran destroyer, closely watched the various stages of the exercise, he added.

Firefighting operation conducted during IMEX 2024

As part of the event, the naval units of Iran, Russia and Oman conducted the “Photo Ex” exercise, he noted.

The theme of the drill is “Together for A Safe and Secure Indian Ocean”.

The drill is to enhance sustainable collective security and within the region and promote multilateral cooperation among the participating nations.

The event will serve as a platform for Iran to demonstrate its naval strengths and expand its relations with nations invested in the safety and security of the Indian Ocean.

7129**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .