Firefighting operation conducted during IMEX 2024

Maritime firefighting, search operations, and oil spill prevention, control, and countermeasures were part of the ongoing war game, said the IMEX 2024 spokesman, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, on Sunday.

Representatives of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and India, who were present at the Jamaran destroyer, closely watched the various stages of the exercise, he added.

As part of the event, the naval units of Iran, Russia and Oman conducted the “Photo Ex” exercise, he noted.

The theme of the drill is “Together for A Safe and Secure Indian Ocean”.

The drill is to enhance sustainable collective security and within the region and promote multilateral cooperation among the participating nations.

The event will serve as a platform for Iran to demonstrate its naval strengths and expand its relations with nations invested in the safety and security of the Indian Ocean.

7129**4354