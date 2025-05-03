U.S. behavior undermines its seriousness in pursuing diplomacy: Foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran is committed to acquiring nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and that the contradictory behavior of U.S. officials breeds distrust regarding their seriousness in advancing the diplomatic process.

During a phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres late on Friday, Araqchi said that Iran has adopted a responsible approach to resolving the fabricated issue surrounding its peaceful nuclear program. However, genuine willingness and a realistic attitude from the other side would facilitate progress in the diplomatic process.

As a member state of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran abides by its commitments while insisting on its right to possess nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, which necessitates the enrichment of uranium, he said.

He also referred to the other party’s previous breaches of promise, saying that relevant parties must refrain from proposing issues contrary to the NPT and must provide assurances regarding the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

The contradictory behaviors and comments of American officials, along with the continuation of sanctions and threats against the Iranian nation, have intensified distrust and suspicion regarding Washington’s seriousness in pursuing diplomacy, the minister said.

Regarding several rounds of talks with Germany, France, and Britain over the past year, he reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to engage with the European parties, expressing hope that the three states would adopt a constructive approach to resolving existing differences in peacefully.

In response, Guterres praised the foreign minister’s approach in explaining developments concerning the indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., highlighting the importance of this process in achieving positive outcomes.

The secretary general also reiterated his condolences to the Iranian nation regarding the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port.

4208**9417