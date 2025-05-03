May 3, 2025, 10:52 AM
Six international agreements worth $2 billion signed in INOTEX 2025

Six international agreements worth $2 billion signed in INOTEX 2025
The closing ceremony of the INOTEX 2025 held in Tehran on Friday

The 14th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2025) wrapped up on Friday after four days bringing about six international agreements worth $2 billion.

Tehran, IRNA – Head of Pardis Technology Park Mehdi Saffarinia says six international agreements worth $2 billion were signed on the sidelines of INOTEX 2025, which was underway for four days.

Saffarinia  said that the Pardis Technology Park prioritizes bringing competitive products to market, having already secured $3.5 million in private funding for its ventures.

Meanwhile, Iran and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of technology to establish two joint zones for technology and trade development.

The MoU outlines the advancement of cutting-edge technologies and joint research in nanotechnology, biotechnology, health, information and communication technology (ICT), artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and oil and gas.

Additionally, in a meeting between Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko, Saffarinia, and Head of the Organization for Development of International Science and Technology Cooperation (ODISTC), Hossein Roozbeh, the parties emphasized the importance of developing emerging technologies.

During the meeting, Saffarinia said that Russian companies could establish offices in Pardis Technology Park and that establishment of branches of Russian universities in Iran is included in the agenda of technological collaboration with Russia.

