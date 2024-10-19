Oct 19, 2024, 1:02 PM
Maritime Exercise IMEX 2024 kicks off in Iran

Tehran, IRNA – The Maritime Exercise "IMEX 2024" has started in Iran to showcase goodwill and capabilities in safeguarding peace, friendship, and maritime security in the region.

Russia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, and Bangladesh are participating in the naval drill, according to the IMEX 2024 spokesman, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, on Saturday.

"Together for the safe and secure Indian Ocean" is the main theme of the exercise, he noted.

The message of IMEX 2024 is peace, friendship, empathy, and collective participation, he added.

The drill is to enhance sustainable collective security and within the region and promote multilateral cooperation among the participating nations.

The event will serve as a platform for Iran to demonstrate its naval strengths and expand its relations with nations invested in the safety and security of the Indian Ocean.

