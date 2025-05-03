Araqchi asserts Iran’s entitlement to possess full nuclear fuel cycle

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirms Iran’s position as a founding signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), asserting the country’s entitlement to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.

“As a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle,” Araqchi wrote on his X account on Friday.

He also said, “There are several NPT members which enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons.”

Apart from Iran, Araqchi said, “This club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations.”

“I generally refrain from airing arguments on key negotiation elements through the media,” he said, referring to the ongoing indirect Iran-U.S. talks on Tehran’s nuclear program and the lifting of the imposed sanctions.

“Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success,” he said.

“A credible and durable agreement is within reach,” he said, adding, “All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude.”

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced a change in the schedule of the next round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks, which had been scheduled to be held in Rome on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

