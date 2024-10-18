Regional leaders offer condolences over martyrdom of Hamas chief

Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, announced on Friday that Sinwar was martyred in the terrorist act of the Zionist regime on Thursday.

According to al-Mayadeen, Lebanon's Hezbollah in a statement on Friday condoled the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar to the Palestinian nation, the Hamas movement, the Arab and Islamic ummah, all fighters, and freedom-seekers, and the family of that great martyr.

Martyr Sinwar took over the command after Martyr Ismail Haniyeh to complete the path of resistance, forgiveness, and self-sacrifice with brave resistance fighters, it added.

He stood against the US-Zionist project and sacrificed his life to achieve martyrdom and the highest degrees of human dignity, Hamas stated.

Lebanon's Hezbollah emphasized it is standing with the Palestinian nation and its belief in God's promise and the realization of victory.

The spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in a message offered his condolences to the Palestinian people and the Hamas movement on the martyrdom of Sinwar. He said that Sinwar won the martyrdom medal in the way of the highest issue, stressing that Gaza and the Palestine would be victorious. He also described the blood of Martyr Sinwar as firewood in which the Zionists will burn.

Meanwhile, Leader of Yemen's ruling Houthi Ansarullah Movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi emphasized that Sinwar had been martyred on the way of others martyrs and the battle would end only with the defeat of the enemy.

