Iran FM says Sinwar sought martyrdom in Gaza

Araghchi made the remarks in a message on his X account on Friday.

"He bravely fought to the very end on the battlefield," he added.

"His fate – beautifully pictured in his last image – is not a deterrent but a source of inspiration for resistance fighters across the region, Palestinian and non-Palestinian," he stated.

"We, and countless others around the world, salute his selfless struggle for liberation of the Palestinian people," Araghchi noted.

"Martyrs live forever, and the cause for liberation of Palestine from occupation is more alive than ever," he stressed.

Earlier on Friday, Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, announced, that Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas Politburo, was martyred in the terrorist act of the Zionist regime on Thursday.

9376**9417