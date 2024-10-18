Sinwar spent precious life for Palestinian cause: Iran

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Friday on the occasion of the martyrdom of Sinwar.

In reaction to his martyrdom, the foreign ministry extended condolences over the sad incident.

Sinwar sacrificed all his invaluable life to advocate the legal rights of the Palestinian nation, the statement read.

The physical elimination of freedom-seeking fighters will not inflict any blow on "the school of resistance", it added.

Instead, their demise will be a source of inspiration for the combatants of the Axis of Resistance, it noted.

The prominent figure was imprisoned for over two decades in Israeli jails, it noted.

"The Thorn and the Carnation" is one of the books written by Sinwar at the time, added the Foreign Ministry.

Sinwar, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, Ismail Haniyeh, and Hassan Nasrallah were legendary heroes of the Axis of Resistance, it underlined.

Sinwar, also known as Abu Ibrahim, was born in 1962 in a refugee camp in Khan Younis, but his family was displaced by Zionist gangs during the 1948 Nakba.

