Yahya Sinwar will be source of inspiration for Palestinians: Iran

“When U.S. forces dragged a disheveled Saddam Hussein out of an underground hole, he begged them not to kill him despite being armed. Those who regarded Saddam as their model of resistance eventually collapsed,” Iran’s diplomatic mission to the UN in New York wrote on its X account.

“However, when Muslims look up to Martyr Sinwar standing on the battlefield—in combat attire and out in the open, not in a hideout, facing the enemy—the spirit of resistance will be strengthened,” it added.

The mission further said that Sinwar will become “a model for the youth and children who will carry forward his path toward the liberation of Palestine. As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration.”

The Zionist regime on Thursday said it assassinated Yahya Sinwar, the new political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

