Hamas officially confirms martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

On Friday evening, al-Hayya emphasized that Sinwar continued his self-sacrifices after leaving prison until he reached Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

Until the establishment of the State of Palestine on its entire territory and the designation of the occupied Quds as the capital, the Hamas movement will continue its efforts, he added.

The Israeli prisoners will return home only after the complete cessation of aggression in the Gaza Strip and the complete withdrawal of the Zionists from it and the release of Palestinian prisoners, he stated.

