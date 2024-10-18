Oct 18, 2024, 4:26 PM
News ID: 85631600
Hamas officially confirms martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, has announced, that Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas Politburo, was martyred in the terrorist act of the Zionist regime on Thursday.

On Friday evening, al-Hayya emphasized that Sinwar continued his self-sacrifices after leaving prison until he reached Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

Until the establishment of the State of Palestine on its entire territory and the designation of the occupied Quds as the capital, the Hamas movement will continue its efforts, he added.

The Israeli prisoners will return home only after the complete cessation of aggression in the Gaza Strip and the complete withdrawal of the Zionists from it and the release of Palestinian prisoners, he stated.

