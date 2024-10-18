Iran's FM meets Armenian counterpart

Araghchi and Ararat Mirzoyan exchanged views on the sidelines of the third meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, on Friday afternoon.

The Iranian foreign minister also plans to hold other bilateral meetings with participating ministers and high-ranking officials of the host country on the sidelines of this summit.

Before arriving in Istanbul, Araghchi had visited Jordan and Egypt, where he consulted with top officials regarding the most important regional developments, especially the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

