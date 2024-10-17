Tehran, Cairo stress using all capacities to stop Israel’s crimes

Araghchi met and held talks with President El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

While reviewing the latest situation in the region and expressing deep concern over the ongoing aggression and crimes committed by the occupying regime in the occupied Palestine and Lebanon, the two sides emphasized the importance of using all diplomatic capacities to prevent further escalation of insecurity in the region and to alleviate the suffering of the people in Palestine and Lebanon.

Araghchi conveyed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's greetings and explained Iran's stance on the dangerous security situation in the region.

Referring to the consultations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the countries of the region and some extra-regional actors in the past two weeks, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the need to use all diplomatic capacities of the countries of the region to increase pressure on the Zionist regime to stop the crimes, as well as to provide immediate relief to the Palestinian and Lebanese refugees.

El-Sisi, for his part, conveyed greetings to President Pezeshkian and expressed Egypt's views and concerns about the developments in the region.

He described the security situation in the region as alarming and stressed the need to prevent further escalation of the situation.

El-Sisi also emphasized the importance of using all capacities to stop aggressions and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, to prevent the region from falling into the trap of a catastrophic war, to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries in the region, and to safeguard stability and security in the region.

The two sides also agreed to continue consultations for the mutual development of bilateral relations, in light of the positive developments in mutual ties.

Earlier today, Araghchi had a separate meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, where they exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Cairo marks the eighth destination of Araghchi’s regional tour, which has already taken him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and Oman over the past week. The top Iranian diplomat has intensified diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

3266**2050