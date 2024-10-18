Regional conference on Caucasus kicks off in Turkiye

The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan participated in the regional meeting on Friday. Georgia’s foreign minister, however, was absent.

At the beginning of the conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan officially welcomed Araghchi.

In Istanbul, the Iranian foreign minister is slated to meet with his participating counterparts and senior officials of the host country on the sidelines of the conference.

Prior to his Turkiye visit, Araghchi traveled to Jordan and Egypt and talked with the officials of the Arab countries about the latest regional developments and the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Earlier, he had visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman in line with the Islamic Republic’s regional and diplomatic consultations about the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

As Araghchi announced, his Istanbul visit coincided with his regional tour to the neighboring country to hold talks on the Israeli regime’s aggressions that have created a dangerous situation in the region.

