Iran FM in Turkiye for regional cooperation conference

The third meeting of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform will be held in Istanbul on Friday.

At the head of an Iranian delegation, the foreign minister arrived in Turkiye early on Friday to participate in the meeting.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Araghchi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with participants and with top Turkish officials.

In line with the Islamic Republic’s regional and diplomatic consultations about the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, Araghchi has already traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt to hold talks with senior officials of those countries on efforts to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes in the region.

Istanbul is the ninth destination of his regional tour.

‘Turkiye does not support any war against Iran’

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country does not support any war against Iran and backs Iran’s right to defend itself.

“We are in no way supportive of any conflict with Iran that could escalate into war,” Hakan said early on Friday, stressing that Turkiye has made significant efforts over the past two decades to promote peace and resolve conflicts.

“We are completely against this; however, if Iran acts in its legitimate defense, that is certainly its right,” Anadolu quoted the Turkish foreign minister as saying.

