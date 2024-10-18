Iran FM warns against possibility of expansion of war in region

Araghchi was speaking to reporters upon arrival in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Friday morning to take part in the 3+3 South Caucasus regional conference later in the day.

He said his Istanbul visit coincided with his regional tour to the neighboring country to hold talks on the Israeli regime’s aggressions that have created a dangerous situation in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister has already traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt in line with the Islamic Republic’s regional and diplomatic consultations about the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

Regarding Tehran’s relations with Ankara, he said, “We have always had good ties with Turkiye.”

In Istanbul, Araghchi will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart and the president of the host country on the regional developments.

He said the 3+3 conference would be held without Georgia's presence.

Meanwhile, other regional states have expressed determination to discuss the Caucasus questions and ensure coordination in the issues, Araghchi added.

He further underlined the need to solve the regional questions through peaceful means.

The third meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform will be held in Istanbul later on Friday.

Last year, its second meeting was held in Tehran with the participation of Iranian, Azerbaijani, Turkish, Armenian and Russian foreign ministers.

The main aim behind the formation of this regional group is to resolve regional problems with the presence of the regional countries and without the interference of the extra-regional and Western states.

