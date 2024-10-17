Iran’s FM, Egypt’s president hold talks in Cairo

Araghchi met with President El-Sisi on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt. During this meeting, they discussed regional developments, emphasizing the importance of increasing efforts to stop the crimes in Gaza, prevent aggression against Lebanon, help refugees, and curb the Zionist regime's warmongering. They also welcomed Iran's diplomatic efforts.

They called for enhanced consultations and coordination at the bilateral level and urged for stronger mutual ties internationally to end the suffering of the people of Lebanon and Syria and prevent the expansion of war and aggression by the Zionist regime.

Earlier today, Araghchi had a separate meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, where they exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Cairo marks the eighth destination of Araghchi’s regional tour, which has already taken him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman over the past week. The top Iranian diplomat has intensified diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

3266**9417