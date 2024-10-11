Oct 11, 2024, 7:10 PM
President Pezeshkian's visit to Turkmenistan in line with Iran's cultural diplomacy: FM Spox

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh says President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Turkmenistan was part of the country's ongoing cultural diplomacy.

Writing on his X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Baghaei discussed Pezeshkian's visit to Turkmenistan, saying that the Iranian president traveled to the Central Asian country on Friday to participate in an international event commemorating the 300th anniversary of the birth of 18th-century poet and scholar Magtymguly Pyragy.

Magtymguly Pyragy is was an Iranian Turkmen poet whose mausoleum is located in northern Iran near the border of Turkmenistan. The poet has a special status among Iran’s Turkmen minority and also among the people of Turkmenistan.

The literary legacy of Magtymguly Pyragy is regarded as a cultural commonality between the two countries, Baghaei wrote.

Pezeshkian's trip to Turkmenistan aligns with Iran's ongoing cultural diplomacy, he noted.

During his visit to Ashgabat, the Iranian president separately held talks with his Russian, Turkmen, and Uzbek counterparts.

