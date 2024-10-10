President Pezeshkian arrives in Ashgabat

Pezeshkian, who went to Turkmenistan this Thursday evening to participate in the international conference "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - The Basis of Peace and Development" on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of "Makhtumgholi Faraghi", was welcomed a few minutes ago by Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ambassador and Members of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat.

During this trip, the Iranian president will also meet and talk with the national leader and head of the people's expediency of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Salehi, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad Atabek, Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, and Mohammad Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, accompany Pezeshkian during this trip.

