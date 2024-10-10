Iran president leaves Tehran for Ashgabat

President Pezeshkian set off for Turkmenistan on Thursday, where he will attend an international summit set to be held in honor of the 300th birth anniversary of great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy.

Before departing for Ashgabat, the president said that Pyragy is an Iranian-Turkmen poet who played a significant role in the development of Turkmen culture and that the birthplace of this renowned poet is in Golestan province located in northern Iran, which shows that there is a strong cultural connection and a long history between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Pezeshkian also said that the expansion of communications between Iran and Turkmenistan would have a great impact on the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The Iranian president is scheduled to make a speech at the summit honoring Pyragy, which will also be attended by leaders from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries. The international summit is titled “Interconnection of Times and Civilizations: The Foundation of Peace and Development.”

During the trip to Turkmenistan, Pezeshkian is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

