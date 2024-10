Pezeshkian will attend a ceremony to be held to mark the 300th demise anniversary of Makhtum Quli Faraghi, a renowned Turkmen philosophical poet and scholar.

Habibollah Abbasi, head of the presidential Public Relations, told IRNA that Pezeshkian will also deliver a speech at an international conference on language and civilization in Turkmenistan.

The Iranian president will also meet with his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, during his visit, Abbasi said.

