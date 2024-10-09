Oct 9, 2024, 10:31 PM
Iran’s president set to travel to Turkmenistan on Thursday

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Turkmenistan at the official invitation of his counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

Pezeshkian will head for Turkmenistan on Thursday for a two-day official visit.

He will meet with top officials including President Berdimuhamedow and Turkmenistan’s National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The Iranian president is also scheduled to attend an international summit set to be held in honor of the 300th birth anniversary of great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy.

Leaders from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries are also set to participate in the international summit titled “Interconnection of Times and Civilizations: The Foundation of Peace and Development.”

On the sidelines of the gathering, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet as well.

