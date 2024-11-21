Netanyahu criticizes Pope Francis over Gaza genocide inquiry request

Speaking before the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Netanyahu described Pope Francis' comments as disgraceful and rebuked the Vatican's stance.

The remarks from the head of the Catholic Church, calling for an inquiry into Israeli crimes, mark the first public demand of this nature by the Pope.

The tensions come amid mounting international criticism of Israel's aggression in Gaza. In September, Pope Francis condemned Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, labeling them as "immoral," "disproportionate," and in violation of international war laws.

