Iranian defense minister meets Venezuelan cabinet ministers to strengthen bilateral ties

According to a report from Iran's Ministry of Defense, Nasirzadeh's discussions with key Venezuelan ministers focused on fostering joint ventures and technological exchanges between the two nations.

On Thursday, Nasirzadeh met with Gabriel Jiménez, Venezuela’s Minister of Science and Technology, where they emphasized the importance of collaboration in research and development, technology transfer, and the exchange of expertise in fields such as biotechnology, nanotechnology, and geosciences.

The Iranian defense minister also held talks with Venezuela’s Minister of Industries, Alex Saab, highlighting opportunities for joint industrial projects, mutual export exchanges, and the expansion of Iranian business activity in Venezuela. The two sides also discussed the establishment of preferential tariff agreements and the development of industrial infrastructure.

Nasirzadeh continued his diplomatic engagements by meeting with Hector Silva, the Venezuelan Minister of Mines, where the conversation revolved around investments in the mining sector, joint projects, and technology transfer for mining operations, particularly in the private sector.

Further meetings were held with other senior officials, including Minister of Agriculture, Méndez Fernández, who discussed potential cooperation in agricultural trade, livestock vaccines, seed production, pest control, and agricultural machinery.

The Iranian Minister also met with Venezuela’s Finance Minister, Anabel Herrera, to explore banking cooperation, project financing, and facilitating financial exchanges.

In a meeting with Energy Minister Jorge Márquez, they focused on the potential for private sector involvement in the modernization of Venezuela’s power plants, including maintenance and equipment supply.

Nasirzadeh’s visit also included discussions with Venezuela’s Minister of Tourism, Leticia Gómez, on expanding cultural and social exchanges through tourism infrastructure and easing travel processes between the two countries, including the potential for direct flights between Tehran and Caracas.

The Iranian president arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Tuesday to attend the 10th Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Commission meeting.

