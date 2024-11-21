Upcoming weeks crucial for Gaza and Lebanon: Iran parliament speaker

During a meeting on Thursday with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, Qalibaf underscored that the Gaza Strip and Lebanon are the central issues for the resistance movement in the current regional landscape.

"The coming weeks are vital for the battlefield and diplomacy," he said, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to supporting allies in their struggle against aggression.

Highlighting the strategic partnership between Tehran and Damascus, Qalibaf noted Syria's role as a frontline state in the Axis of Resistance.

"Today, we are proud that our relations are stronger than ever," he stated.

Reflecting on Iran’s support during Syria’s fight against Daesh, Qalibaf said, "We stood with Syria during the tough days of Daesh aggression, and we continue to stand with Syria and Lebanon today … We are confident that with God’s help, victory is assured."

The Iranian Parliament speaker also stressed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation, revealing that the Iranian legislature had recently approved a free trade agreement with Syria.

He added that a strategic economic cooperation agreement between the two governments has passed committee approval and will soon be reviewed in Parliament.

Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh also highlighted the significance of regional unity amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

"We are facing a critical situation caused by the Israeli regime's attacks, and it is essential for friendly nations to strengthen mutual cooperation," Sabbagh said.

Sabbagh praised the alignment of Iranian and Syrian positions, particularly in their shared belief in the ultimate success of the resistance movement.

"Any weakening of the Axis of Resistance is weakening of all of us," he asserted.

