Zionist regime resumes strikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

Al Jazeera said on Thursday that sources confirmed that Israeli warplanes bombed the Haret Hreik area three times, following warnings issued to residents to evacuate three specific buildings in the neighborhood.

Earlier, Lebanese media reported the presence of low-flying Israeli drones patrolling the skies over the southern suburbs of Beirut and nearby areas.

In another development, Israel reportedly targeted a residential home in the Al-Bass refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

Also, in Israeli attacks on several towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday night, 15 people, including three rescue workers, were killed and 68 others were injured.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, 3,558 Lebanese citizens have been killed and 15,123 others wounded. The situation continues to deteriorate amid widespread international concern.

