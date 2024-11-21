Iran president appoints new assistant

According to a statement from the presidential official website, the appointment aims to promote national cohesion and foster unity among Iran's diverse ethnic and religious communities.

The council, chaired by Alavi, will include representatives from various ethnic and religious groups.

The president expressed hope that the council will operate under the framework of the constitution, the country’s 20-Year Vision Plan, and in alignment with the policies outlined by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In his mandate, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of engaging experts and intellectuals, coordinating with relevant institutions, and addressing issues affecting ethnic and religious minorities.

The appointment underscores the administration's commitment to inclusivity and the strengthening of ties among Iran's diverse population.

9341**2050