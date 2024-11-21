Iran must be a model in the region, says President Pezeshkian

Speaking on Thursday during a visit to the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Pezeshkian addressed local investors and economic operators, stressing the importance of achieving the nation's ambitious development goals.

"It is not fitting for our nation, with its carefully designed vision for growth and progress, to lag behind other countries in the region," Pezeshkian said.

He underlined the need for scientific and methodical approaches to ensure Iran reaches its rightful position as a leader in industry, economy, science, and technology.

"Based on the development outlook defined by the Supreme Leader, Iran must be a developed nation, holding the top regional position in industry, science and economy, while also serving as an inspiration and a role model. Achieving this requires a paradigm shift in how we view and address challenges," the president added.

Pezeshkian expressed the government's commitment to working closely with the private sector to overcome economic hurdles.

"With collaboration and the combined efforts of economic actors, we can resolve these issues," he concluded.

