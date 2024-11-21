‘Palestinian nation won’t surrender to Israeli genocide’

While expressing disappointed over some Arab and Islamic countries’ stance, Hayya in an interview with an Arab media said: "We are closely following the brutal and unprecedented crimes in history committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip."

The enemy is seeking to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and insists on the complete destruction of life there and does not attach any importance to the existence of the Palestinian nation, he said.

In reaction to the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, the Hamas official stated that "the occupying regime is killing everyone, targeting hospitals and civil defense forces, women, children, the elderly, and anyone to empty this territory of ​​its inhabitants."

He said: The occupying regime has separated the northern Gaza Strip from Gaza City with the aim of completely displacing Palestinians within the framework of its malicious plan.

He noted that the occupying enemy's atrocities are everywhere including Gaza, the West Bank, and the territories it occupied in 1948 but said the regime’s dream to establish a Jewish Zionist state will never be realized.

The deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza stated that the Zionist enemy has destroyed the southern region along the border with Egypt, seeking to expand the so-called Netzarim corridor with the aim of protecting its forces from the resistance's attacks.

While pointing to humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said that the regime has adopted starvation as a method of targeted killing and does not allow even vaccination of children in the northern Gaza Strip, thus pressuring the Palestinian people and forcing them to surrender.

“Our nation is exposed to a dangerous and clear famine and hunger, and the Zionist enemy is responsible for its consequences”, he warned.

The painful scenes of the killing of women and children are heartbreaking, but we are not witnessing any action by the international community to force the occupying regime to stop the war, Hayya underlined but said that “despite all the calamities and pain, the Palestinian people will not surrender their land and homes to the enemy”.

The Hamas official called on the world and the Islamic and Arab nations to be accountable for the rights of the Palestinian people. "We need practical and courageous actions from the nations to stop the crimes of the enemy."

