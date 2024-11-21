Anti-Iran resolution at UNGA politically-motivated: Iran FM spox

Esmail Baghaei described the resolution that was pushed by Canada and some of its western allies as a hypocritical act and a clear example of using human rights as a tool for achieving their illegitimate political goals.

The anti-Iran move by Canada, the United States, Germany, England and a number of other Western countries, which are themselves human rights violators and accomplices in the Zionist regime’s crimes and the genocide of the Palestinian people, is a complete manifestation of their deceitful act, Baghaei said.

"The resolution was a clear sign of reducing the noble concept of human rights to a tool for exerting political pressure on independent nations", he further said, emphasizing that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take any action to protect and promote human rights”.

Referring to the co-sponsorship of the Zionist regime in drafting and approving the resolution, Baghaei described it as "a great political and moral disgrace for the West" for attempting to devalue the noble concept of human rights and make international institutions void of their existential philosophy.

As a democratic system, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself obligated to protect and promote human rights and fulfill its international obligations based on the principles enshrined in the constitution, Baghaei stressed.

