Iran president highlights need for global ‘peace, brotherhood’

“We should live in peace and brotherhood in the region and expand bilateral relations,” the president said in a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat on Friday.

He referred to Iran’s principled policy of further engagement with neighbors which is also supported by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and said, “We are neighbors and have long joint borders, and in addition to neighborhood, we are also relatives.”

The president of Turkmenistan, for his part, hailed ‘valuable’ remarks by President Pezeshkian at a ceremony earlier in the day in Ashgabat to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Makhtumkuli Fragi, a great poet and philosopher of Turkmenistan.

The two presidents also underscored the necessity for promotion of bilateral cooperation in different cultural, economic and political areas.

