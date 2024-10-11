President Pezeshkian terms Tehran-Moscow ties as strategic

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Friday in the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the International Conference «Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development» convened in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the two presidents exchanged views on expanding their countries' relations in economic and cultural sectors.

Pezeshkian expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to meet with his Russian counterpart and added that the economic and cultural connections between the two countries are growing stronger.

With the resolve of both countries' leaders, the accelerating trend of cooperation between Iran and Russia must continue, he noted.

Iran and Russia boast complementary capacities and can greatly support each other, he said, calling for close alignment of the two nations' global stances.

He also expressed hope for the swift finalization of a strategic partnership agreement between both sides, noting that he looks forward to concluding the deal during the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia.

For his part, Putin expressed happiness in holding the talks and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Iran.

The development of mutual relations and the increase in trade volume is progressing very well, he underlined.

Putin also extended an invitation to President Pezeshkian to take part in the BRICS summit and suggested holding a bilateral meeting during the event.

Both sides continue to cooperate on the international stage, and their stances are aligned, the Russian President added.

