President Pezeshkian meets world leaders on sidelines of UNGA session

New York, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has held talks with more world leaders during separate meetings held on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York, the US.

The latest meetings took place on Wednesday, the third day of Pezeshkian’s stay in New York.

He held talks with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah. The meeting took place at the Iranian president’s residence.

President Pezeshkian also hosted Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jonas Gahr Støre, the prime minister of Norway, was another foreign leader who met with the Iranian president at his residence in New York on Wednesday.

And, President Pezeshkian held a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.  

Pezeshkian has previously met with several more top officials including his French counterpart Emmanual Macron, discussing international and regional issues.  

