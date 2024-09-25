President Pezeshkian meets world leaders on sidelines of UNGA session

The latest meetings took place on Wednesday, the third day of Pezeshkian’s stay in New York.

He held talks with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah. The meeting took place at the Iranian president’s residence.

Pezeshkian and Kuwait's crown prince

President Pezeshkian also hosted Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pezeshkian meets Pakistan PM

Jonas Gahr Støre, the prime minister of Norway, was another foreign leader who met with the Iranian president at his residence in New York on Wednesday.

Iran president meets Norway PM

And, President Pezeshkian held a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.

Pezeshkian and his Bulgarian counterpart

Pezeshkian has previously met with several more top officials including his French counterpart Emmanual Macron, discussing international and regional issues.

