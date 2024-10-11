Iran president urges unity among Muslims

Calling for unity is not restricted to the Muslim community; it has now become an urgent necessity for the international community to forge unity, the president stated while addressing a ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on Friday.

President Pezeshkian said that the components of global unilateralism continue to threaten coexistence among the world community.

Referring to the long borders between Iran and Turkmenistan, he praised the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, noting that they are based on mutual interests and have been growing in various political, economic, and cultural areas.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a speech at a ceremony marking the 300th passing anniversary of the famous Turkmen poet "Makhtumgholi Faraghi" in Ashgabat.

Significant parts of the history, literature, and culture of the Iranian people are highly interconnected with the Central Asian civilization, he said.

The president continued, “The presence of Islam and the spread of Islamic practices through Iran and Central Asia, along with cultural exchanges and the linguistic affinities between the Iranian people and the ethnic groups in Central Asia, have enriched and enhanced our shared civilization.”

