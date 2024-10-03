Iran resumes flights suspended after missile response to Israeli regime's crimes

“After ensuring favorable and safe flight conditions and ending of the restrictions, airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations,” Jafar Yazarlou said on Thursday.

He advised passengers to check their flight schedules with their respective airlines and to confirm their travel plans before heading to the airport.

Yazarlou also emphasized that airlines will fully refund the ticket prices for any canceled flights to affected passengers.

On Tuesday evening, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

