In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Ghorbanali announced the cancellation of national airline flights to Beirut-Rafik Hariri International Airport until further notice.

The decision came after Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in a massive Israeli air attack on Beirut’s densely populated Dahiyeh neighborhood on Friday evening that reduced several residential buildings to rubble.

