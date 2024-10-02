Oct 2, 2024, 12:29 PM
News ID: 85615426
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran extends cancellation of all flights across country

Oct 2, 2024, 12:29 PM
News ID: 85615426
Iran extends cancellation of all flights across country

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Organization said that all flights throughout the country will be canceled until five o’clock on Thursday morning to maintain the safety of flights and the regional conditions.

Following Iran’s missile attack on the Zionist regime on Tuesday night, the necessary arrangements have been made to direct the flights to safe and alternative routes, Jafar Yazarlou said on Wednesdy.

The comprehensive assessment of the country’s airspace risks and flight operations is underway, he added.

On Tuesday evening, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

9376**4354

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .