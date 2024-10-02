Iran extends cancellation of all flights across country

Following Iran’s missile attack on the Zionist regime on Tuesday night, the necessary arrangements have been made to direct the flights to safe and alternative routes, Jafar Yazarlou said on Wednesdy.

The comprehensive assessment of the country’s airspace risks and flight operations is underway, he added.

On Tuesday evening, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

