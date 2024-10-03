Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 3

** IRAN DAILY

– US, Europeans Root Cause of Regional Troubles: Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei held the US and a number of European governments accountable for the clashes, wars, concerns and hostilities that have engulfed the region.

A group of academic elites and outstanding scientific talents met with Ayatollah Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Wednesday, October 2.

The Leader initiated the meeting by speaking about the recent loss of Hezbollah’s Leader, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was martyred in Beirut in an Israeli strike on September 27.

“We are in mourning these days. I, in particular, am deeply grieved. The loss of Mr. Seyed Hassan Nasrallah is not a small matter. Even though the atmosphere in the country is one of public mourning, I chose not to postpone this meeting with the elites, which had already been planned,” he stated.

– Israeli Iron Dome Proved More Fragile Than Glass: Iran’s President

Iran’s missile strike against the Israeli military targets on October 1 proved that the Zionist regime’s so-called iron dome air defense system is more fragile than glass, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Pezeshkian praised the Iranian military forces for the successful missile attack against the Israeli regime.

Last night’s operation, which was a great source of pride to Iran, once again proved that the Israeli regime’s iron dome system is more fragile than glass, he added.

The president stated that Iran has proved to be serious when it comes to its dignity and honor, warning the Zionist regime that making any mistake will trigger a much more crushing response from Iran.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

– FM: Iran Warned U.S. Against Any Interference

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday Iran warned the United States against any interference during the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory operation against Israel, stressing that any potential response by the Israeli regime and its supporters will be met with a more severe one.

Araghchi said Iran issued the warning after a spokesman for the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday afternoon that the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s security remains “ironclad”.

– Zionist Troops Leave South Lebanon After Heavy Losses

Fourteen Israeli troops were killed in combat with Hezbollah in south Lebanon on Wednesday, Sky News Arabia said, quoting an Israeli source.

The Zionist military said in a statement that three of those killed are commanders, and seven other soldiers are critically wounded.

Hezbollah clashed with Israeli troops infiltrating the southern Lebanese border town of Maroun al-Ras, after earlier pushing back an attempted infiltration elsewhere.

The group destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with guided missiles as they approached near the town, it said in a statement.

** TEHRAN TIMES

– Iran says more military action on the way if Israel does not back down

Multiple Iranian officials have warned in separate remarks that Tehran is prepared to launch more attacks against Israel if the regime responds to Operation True Promise II, which came in retaliation for the regime's assassination of multiple high-ranking Resistance officials and commanders in the past two months.

On Tuesday, Iran's armed forces launched almost 200 ballistic missiles at the occupied territories, hitting three military bases near Tel Aviv.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, provided insights into Operation True Promise II, stating that the Airspace Headquarters of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) executed the retaliatory strikes.

Baqeri emphasized, “The IRGC Airspace Headquarters successfully targeted significant installations within the Zionist regime using precise ballistic missile strikes, noting that despite these actions, the Islamic Republic of Iran adhered to necessary protocols by exclusively targeting military facilities.”

– Stormy skies ahead: Israel faces unprecedented resistance

Israel has been driven into a corner as regional resistance groups intensify attacks against the regime in the wake of Iran’s ballistic missile salvo on Tel Aviv.

The first face-to-face clashes erupted between the Hezbollah resistance movement and Israel since the regime announced its ground offensive in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Israeli media said two Israeli soldiers were killed and 18 others wounded in clashes with Hezbollah fighters on the border with Lebanon near the town of Odaisseh on Wednesday.

Israeli troops came into Lebanese territory but were repelled in ground fighting. It was an ambush that forced the Israeli forces back and marked a victory for Hezbollah.

4353**9417