Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 1

-- CBI chief attends forum of OIC-COMCEC central banks in Istanbul

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin, heading a high-ranking delegation, participated at the 6th Meeting of OIC-COMCEC Central Banks Forum in Istanbul on Monday.

Participants at the forum discussed the latest situation of the economic growth and inflation of the OIC member states and review the dimensions of using new technologies in electronic banking (e-banking.

-- Draft of sea-oriented development plan prepared by gov’t: VP

First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said on Monday that the draft of Iran’s sea-oriented development plan has been prepared by the government.

The new government is determined to formulate and implement additional and more comprehensive plans in the field of sea-oriented development”.

-- Iran’s fishery exports up by 33% in five months

Iran saw a major increase in its exports of fishery products in the five months to late August amid continued efforts by the government to diversify its revenue sources.

Head of Iran Fisheries Organization said that fisheries exports form the country had reached nearly 119,000 metric tons (mt) worth $187 million in the five months to August 21.

-- Jafarzadeh Finishes 3rd in Croatia Qur’an Competition

One of Iran’s representatives has finished third in the 38th edition of Croatia’s international Qur’an competition.

With the closing ceremony of the competition held in Zagreb on Sunday, Yousef Jafarzadeh who competed for Iran in the category of recitation of the Qur’an came third behind representatives from Turkey and Indonesia.

-- Mazandaran Exports Over 960,000 Tonnes of Products

Head of Customs Offices of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi has said that 961,000 tonnes of non-oil goods were exported from this northern province in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Jamshidi added that more than 125 data-x-items of goods and commodities, valued at more than $172 million, were exported from this province to 42 countries between March 21 to September 22, 2024.

-- Electricity Production at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant at Record Highs

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Muhammad Eslami has said that the country’s the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant reached a production milestone of over 7 billion kilowatt-hours in the calendar year to March.

Eslami said that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located in southern Iran along the Persian Gulf coast, was among the best eight nuclear power plants in the world last year in terms of efficiency and safety.

-- Rainfall increases by over 200% in current water year

During the first week of the current water year that started on September 22, rainfall indicates over 224 percent increase in comparison to the same period last year.

The total rainfall since the beginning of the current water year amounted to 1.1 millimeters, compared to 0.3 mm last year. It shows a 24-percent increase in comparison to 0.9 mm rain in the long-term period (55 years).

-- Mining operations near Persepolis halted

Fars province’s Governor-General Mohammad-Hadi Imaniyeh has ordered the suspension of all mining activities near Mount Rahmat, located close to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Persepolis.

Iran, known for its rich history and civilization, is home to numerous cultural and historical landmarks. Fars province, a key cradle of this civilization, has been the seat of various dynasties throughout history. One of its most significant archaeological sites is Persepolis, near which lies Mount Rahmat (also known as Mount Mehr). The northern slopes of this mountain, stretching between Persepolis and the ancient city of Estakhr, are rich in historical relics and ancient graves from the Achaemenid, post-Achaemenid, and Sassanid periods.

-- 167 tourism projects worth $166 million inaugurated across Iran

In celebration of World Tourism Day and the start of Iran’s Tourism Week, 167 tourism-related projects have officially been inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Tourism Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri.

The projects, with a combined investment of over 100 trillion rials (approximately $166 million), are set to create employment for 2,300 people.

